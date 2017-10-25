Small landslide stops northbound traffic on Hwy 99E near Oregon - KPTV - FOX 12

Small landslide stops northbound traffic on Hwy 99E near Oregon City

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) -

A small landslide shut down northbound Highway 99E near Oregon City on Wednesday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation reported that all northbound lanes were closed at 11:15 a.m. about three miles south of Oregon City.

By 11:30 a.m., the southbound median was also closed.

Crews were at the scene working to clean up the slide, but a timeline for reopening all the lanes was not immediately available.

