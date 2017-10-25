A screaming good time: MORE takes on The House of Shadows

Anyone looking to get their fill of screams for the Halloween season need only head to Gresham.

The House of Shadows is Oregon's "only full-contact haunt" and routinely ranked one of the nation's scariest attractions.

MORE's Molly Riehl admits she's scared of the dark, but she faced that fear and many more at The House of Shadows.

So what makes its scares special?

“Part of the reason we call it an experience is because it’s not really necessarily a haunted house as it is a full-contact terror experience,” executive producer Nate Fultz told MORE.

Full-contact means the house's actors can touch attendees: Guests may be pushed, dragged and picked up.

All of the house's policies are outlined before anyone enters.

While taking the 30-minute walk through The House of Shadows, Molly saw scares around every corner.

Guests who want to opt out of the house midway can leave the attraction.

“We have a clause, you can put your hands on top of your head, and if you put your hands on top of your head, that’s a cardinal sign – get ‘em out," said Fultz.

Think you want to see the secrets of The House of Shadows? You can find out about the thrilling experience at ScaredinOregon.com.

