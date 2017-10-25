100,000 gallons of untreated sewage released into Columbia River from Vancouver

Around 100,000 gallons of untreated sewage was released into the Columbia River from the city of Vancouver.

The release occurred from 10:42 a.m. to 10:57 a.m. Wednesday while a contractor was calibrating pumps at the Westside Wastewater Treatment Facility on the 2300 block of West Mill Plain Boulevard.

The facility is located a half mile west of the railroad bridge over the river, west of Interstate 5.

The public is advised to avoid contact with the river downstream of the railroad bridge for about 48 hours due to increased bacteria in the water. That includes fishing and other recreation activities.

The incident is being investigated by the city’s wastewater engineering managers and the treatment facility operator, CH2M.

The sewage release has been reported to the Department of Ecology and the Clark County Health Department.

Anyone who may have recreated in the Columbia River downstream of the railroad bridge and is concerned about possible health effects can contact Clark County Public Health Department at 360-397-8428 to report and receive assistance.

A release also occurred late last month due a series of surges and power failures. This incident is not believed to be related to power supply issues.

