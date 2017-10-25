Bank robbery suspect hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in N. Portland

A bank robbery suspect was hospitalized after an officer-involved shooting in north Portland.

Officers responded to a robbery at the U.S. Bank on the 3200 block of North Lombard Street at 1:27 p.m. Wednesday.

A short time later, police spotted a person who matched the description of the bank robbery suspect near North Saratoga Street and Oatman Avenue.

A Portland Police Bureau spokesman said shots were fired in the ensuing confrontation.

The suspect was injured and taken to the hospital. The suspect’s condition was not immediately known.

It was not clear if the suspect was armed or fired any shots.

