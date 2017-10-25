Deputies: Vancouver man steals car from store parking lot, crashes into driver after chase

Deputies arrested a man Tuesday after they said he stole a car in a Vancouver store parking lot and led them on a chase before crashing into another driver.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Delane Turcott of Vancouver, was spotted breaking into a Honda Accord around 1:45 p.m. in the parking lot of the WinCo store located at 11310 Northeast 119th Street.

A deputy located Turcott in the stolen car and pursued him for just under half a mile. The suspect continued speeding away at a high rate of speed, and deputies said he drove through a red light at the intersection of Northeast 124th Avenue and Northeast 99th Street while attempting to make a turn.

The stolen car struck another vehicle. Turcott then attempted to flee from the scene of the crash on foot, but a group of witnesses chased him down, detaining him until deputies arrived on scene.

Deputies said the driver of the vehicle hit by Turcott was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Turcott was taken to the Clark County Jail on charges of felony hit and run. The sheriff’s office noted more charges may still be filed in this case.

