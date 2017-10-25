Loggers pull apart activists' roadblock in Willamette National F - KPTV - FOX 12

Loggers pull apart activists' roadblock in Willamette National Forest

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
(photo courtesy Andy Nelson, The Register-Guard) (photo courtesy Andy Nelson, The Register-Guard)
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR (AP) -

Loggers gained access to a timber sale in the Willamette National Forest by pulling apart a roadblock installed by environmental activists.

A protester who identified himself as North told The Register-Guard the loggers attached a haul hitch to a pickup that was part of the barrier and pulled it out of the way.

North had been stationed on a platform 80-feet up in a tree, supported by a rope anchored on the roadblock. He has since come down.

Patrol Captain Greg Moore of the U.S. Forest Service said he arrived at the scene Wednesday to find the road partially cleared.

Activists with Eugene-based Cascadia Forest Defenders put the roadblock in place overnight Sunday. They believe the logging near McKenzie Bridge will create pollution in watersheds and lead to erosion.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.