Porsche, jewelry, credit cards stolen in Sherwood home burglary

Person of interest in Sherwood burglary and 2014 Porsche Cayman stolen during burglary on Oct. 14. (Images released by Sherwood Police Department)

Police are asking for the public’s help solving a burglary case in Sherwood involving $160,000 worth of stolen items.

The burglary occurred on the 18000 block of Southwest Handley Street on Oct. 14.

Police said a 2014 Porsche Cayman was stolen, along with gold and jade jewelry, cash, credit cards and watches.

The car’s license plate is CU42370.

Investigators determined that the stolen credit cards were used or had been attempted to be used in Woodburn and Salem.

Police released images of the stolen Porsche and a person of interest in the case who detectives said attempted to use one of the stolen credit cards at a Fred Meyer store in Salem.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Sherwood police at 503-625-5253 or dispatchers at 503-629-0111.

