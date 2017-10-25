Wood-fired walnut dryer started fire that destroyed shed in Forest Grove

A wood-fired walnut dryer started a fire that destroyed a shed in the Forest Grove area, according to firefighters.

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue crews responded to Anderson Road in the Dilley community before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and it did not spread to any other buildings, but the shed was destroyed.

Investigators determined the fire started in a wood-fired walnut dryer.

No other details were released about the fire.

