Wood-fired walnut dryer started fire that destroyed shed in Fore - KPTV - FOX 12

Wood-fired walnut dryer started fire that destroyed shed in Forest Grove

Posted: Updated:
Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue
Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue Photo: Forest Grove Fire & Rescue
FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) -

A wood-fired walnut dryer started a fire that destroyed a shed in the Forest Grove area, according to firefighters. 

Forest Grove Fire & Rescue crews responded to Anderson Road in the Dilley community before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Firefighters brought the fire under control and it did not spread to any other buildings, but the shed was destroyed.

Investigators determined the fire started in a wood-fired walnut dryer.

No other details were released about the fire.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.