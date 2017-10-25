Nice weather, fall foliage greet Portland photographers

A rare string of sunny October days and the timing of the leaves changing has photographers across the Northwest grabbing their gear and heading outside.

At Pittock Mansion Wednesday, visitors took in the view of the city of Portland dotted by an array of greens, oranges, reds and yellows.

Brain Maloney and his wife were visiting Portland for the first time from Springfield, Missouri. He said they feel pretty lucky the weather is cooperating with their vacation to the Northwest.

“We are staying in an Airbnb, and the young lady who owns the home said that we have really lucked out,” Maloney said. “She said this is going to be an amazing week and very unlike typical Portland weather.”

We met some talented folks today out taking pictures of fall in the Northwest. We'll have the story for you tonight after the World Series! pic.twitter.com/GzU7cMu8Zi — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 26, 2017

A 10-minute drive away from Pittock, eager photographers were trying to get the perfect shot of the changing leaves at the Japanese Garden.

Photographer Heather Champ said she’s been waiting to photograph a popular Japanese Maple inside the garden and has been relying on an “inside source” to know when to capture the perfect shot.

“We have a friend who works at the garden, and they were over for dinner last week and I was like, ‘Is it time? Is it time?’” Champ said. “He actually texted me last night and was like now is the time with the picture of this beautiful tree.”

The colors at the Japanese Garden in Portland are starting to pop as well. Place is busy with professional and amateur photographers. #ORWx pic.twitter.com/5m1VwoB1oy — John Hendricks (@JohnKPTV) October 25, 2017

Staff at the Japanese Garden say they expect the fall colors to be around for the next week or so, giving fans of the rare and gorgeous views like Champ a bit longer to take those memorable photos.

“It’s just such a beautiful moment, and it is kind of perfect with the peak weather.”

