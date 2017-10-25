Apartments evacuated due to fire in Garden Home area

An apartment complex was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a fire in the Garden Home area.

Firefighters responded to the 7800 block of Southwest 74th Avenue at 2:28 p.m.

Crews found heavy smoke and flames coming from two units in the eight-unit complex.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue firefighters began an aggressive attack to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby sheds and adjoining units.

Crews also worked to ensure all apartments were evacuated and nobody was trapped inside.

The fire was under control in about 30 minutes. Everyone got out safe and no firefighters were injured, but two dogs were reported missing and believed to have been in the burning units.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Electricity had to be cut to the complex for the investigation, leaving people living there to find shelter elsewhere, according to firefighters. The Red Cross is providing assistance.

Apartments not directly damaged by the fire did sustain smoke damage.

Portland Fire & Rescue provided critical mutual aid in this case, according to TVF&R. Metro West Ambulance and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office also provided assistance.

