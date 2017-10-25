Multnomah Co. deputies find body of missing paraplegic man - KPTV - FOX 12

Multnomah Co. deputies find body of missing paraplegic man

Posted: Updated:
KPTV file image KPTV file image
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Police said the body of a paraplegic man last seen near the East Bank Esplanade more than a week ago has been found.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of 38-year-old Brian Duncan Tuesday.

Emergency medical personnel responding to the scene said there were no signs of foul play.

Investigators said Duncan had last been seen on the afternoon of October 16 on the Duckworth Dock near the Steel Bridge.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.