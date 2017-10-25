Multnomah Co. deputies find body of missing paraplegic man

Police said the body of a paraplegic man last seen near the East Bank Esplanade more than a week ago has been found.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, deputies with the Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of 38-year-old Brian Duncan Tuesday.

Emergency medical personnel responding to the scene said there were no signs of foul play.

Investigators said Duncan had last been seen on the afternoon of October 16 on the Duckworth Dock near the Steel Bridge.

