Popular Portland parks trail reopens with new bridge

A popular hiking trail is now back open after crews put the finishing touches on a new bridge.

Staff with Portland Parks and Rec gave reporters a tour of the new Lower Macleay Trail Bridge in Portland's Forest Park Wednesday morning.

The trail had been closed for several months as crews worked to rebuild the old bridge.

This bridge was just collapsing. Like much of the infrastructure in Portland’s parks, it was at a crossroads,” Mark Ross with Portland Parks and Rec explained. “Rather than let it fail, we have brand new bridge deliberately designed to fit into the natural landscape, to look aesthetically pleasing and be structurally durable."

Other bridges are also being replaced along the Maple and Wildwood trails in Forest Park thanks to a 2014 voter-approved bond. That construction should wrap up soon.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.