Oregon vehicle registration costs increasing in January

Oregon drivers will soon have to pay more to register their cars.

The Department of Transportation is increasing the price to renew a two-year registration from $86 to $112 dollars beginning January 1.

The increase is part of House Bill 2017, passed during this year’s legislative session. In addition to the vehicle registration increases, the bill calls for a 0.5 percent privilege tax on new vehicle purchases and a $15 fee on new adult bicycles that cost $200 or more.

ODOT officials said the extra money will go towards improvements to the state’s transportation system, including highway maintenance, construction projects and a program to create safe routes to school for kids.

State officials note that the increased fee applies to vehicles registrations based on their renewal date rather than the date the registration is paid, meaning that someone paying early for a January renewal would still owe the higher fee.

For more information, please visit Oregon.gov/ODOT.

