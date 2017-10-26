Boring barn destroyed by fire

A barn in Boring was declared a total loss after it caught fire early Thursday morning.

Fire crews responded around 1:30 a.m. to the Bushue’s Family Farm on Southeast Revenue Road.

Firefighters said the barn was completely destroyed.

There were a few chickens inside at the time of the fire. Crews said the family was able to release their goats from a corral near the barn before firefighters arrived.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The farm operates a pumpkin patch and Clackamas Fire said it is scheduled to be open Thursday as usual.

A cause for the fire wasn’t immediately known.

