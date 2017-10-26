Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 26 - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 26

Posted: Updated:
(KPTV) -

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.

Comedian Aaron Ross has a new show premiering at BodyVox Friday. Learn more about Aaron and check out the list of his upcoming performances at WhosTheRoss.com.

Want to maximize your space? MORE's organization expert Vicky Norris has plenty of tips, visit RestoringOrder.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.