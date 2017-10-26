On the Go with Joe at IMOGAP

Learning history can be fun, especially when it involves games.More >
With Halloween around the corner, Joe V. got a superhero transformation.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start this NBA season, and Tuesday night they finally have a chance to play in front of their hometown fans.More >
Pumpkins are more for just eating and carving, they can also be boats.More >
Halloween is creeping up, and a and a spooky tradition is having a scream at the Veterans Memorial.More >
The Retro Gaming Expo is back at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. Fans of classic games will find a free-play arcade, games for sale and plenty of industry guests.More >
Fall means plenty of foods are in season, including crisp apples. Joe V. spent the morning with Portland Cider Company, which is asking the public for donations.More >
A cinematic display of skiing has come to Portland for an action-packed movie premiere Friday night.More >
The Portland Fall Home Show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.More >
What says fall is in full swing more than flying pumpkins? Joe V. launched over to Dayton for the morning to see a special attraction at Heiser Farms: pumpkin cannons. With the cannons, pumpkins can be shot a quarter of a mile.More >
Two men who flew into southern Oregon from Colorado were arrested with 201 pounds of marijuana they picked up in California and were set to deliver to Minnesota, according to police.More >
Oregon drivers will soon have to pay more to register their cars.More >
Kellogg is redoing its Corn Pops cereal boxes after a complaint that the art on the back is racially insensitive.More >
A new report found that nearly two-thirds of baby food in the United States may contain arsenic, lead and other dangerous toxins.More >
A middle school teacher was fired after a student said he threw a pair of scissors in class, striking her in the face.More >
The Oregon City Police Department says it's battling an increase in traffic that's left the city with more crashes than any other city in Clackamas County.More >
Students are sleeping in the Reed College administration building in protest of the school's primary bank.More >
A television actress has accused former President George H.W. Bush of touching her from behind while she was posing for a photo alongside him and telling her a dirty joke.More >
A man posted video on Facebook of his daughter being attacked while holding her 6-month old son. That video has since gone viral. And one person has been taken into custody.More >
Loggers gained access to a timber sale in the Willamette National Forest by pulling apart a roadblock installed by environmental activists.More >
