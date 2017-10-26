On the Go with Joe at IMOGAP - KPTV - FOX 12

KING CITY, OR (KPTV) -

Learning history can be fun, especially when it involves games.

A local museum aims to make board games an educational experience.

Joe V. visited the Interactive Museum of Gaming and Puzzlery at its new location in King City.

The museum serious about playtime is home to nearly 6,000 different board games.

Guests can enjoy the range of games, which include a Justin Bieber game and classics like CLUE.

Want to plan a visit? Learn more information about the museum at IMOGAP.org.

