Local woman dashes for groceries after winning raffle for good cause

For a local woman Thursday morning, it was on her mark, get set, shop.

Just after 6 a.m., Kristin Spear raced through the aisles of Bales Thriftway in an effort to nab as many groceries as she could.

The experience was won by Spear at a raffle benefiting Beaverton High School.

The raffle raised money for the high school’s Success Fund, a non-profit organization that’s raised nearly $5 million to help support academics.

In 2015, the cause bought 200 Chromebooks, classroom projectors and digital photography equipment. It also helped earn funds to renovate the high school’s library and college/career center.

The Success Fund’s five-year vision includes a state-of-the-art athletic and activity field.

Spear has kids in the Beaverton School District but they have a couple of years to go before high school.

Bales Thriftway was the sponsor of the raffle Spear won.

Spear was given three minutes of shopping, but the store allowed her to keep going for two more minutes to really fill her carts. During her race around the store, she found four gift cards that were "stashed" in different places.

In total, Spear checked out with $719.10 worth of products.

