Keizer serial burglary suspect arrested after tip from witnesses at Walmart

Noah Daniel VanDeventer was arrested at Walmart in Salem. (KPTV)

A tip from witnesses at Walmart in Salem led to the arrest of a wanted Keizer serial burglary suspect, according to police.

This week, the Keizer Police Department released surveillance images of a suspect wanted in connection with a string of burglaries and car prowls that took place Sunday morning. At least three homes were burglarized.

On Wednesday, the Salem Police Department received a call from a witness and two friends who believed they saw the suspect in the Walmart store on the 3000 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast.

The witnesses said the suspect was in the store with a woman.

Police responded to the store, contacted the suspect and determined he was the wanted burglary suspect.

Noah Daniel VanDeventer, 30, was arrested on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, second-degree attempted assault, menacing, unlawful entry into a motor vehicle and first-degree theft.

Police said he was involved in a physical confrontation with one of the burglary victims in Keizer.

Investigators said VanDeventer was last known to be living with his girlfriend’s family in Salem.

His girlfriend, 25-year-old Kyla Renae Hurn, was also arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a burglary tool or theft device.

The investigation is continuing and additional charges are expected for VanDeventer, according to police.

Anyone with additional information about this investigation is asked to call Detective Andrew Phelps at 503-390-3713, Ext. 3497.

“The Keizer Police Department recognizes and appreciates the alert individuals who identified Noah VanDeventer at Walmart. These witnesses took appropriate action by immediately calling to report their observations to the police,” according to a statement from the Keizer Police Department.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.