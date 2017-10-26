Crews control fire at Stuff pawn shop in Happy Valley area - KPTV - FOX 12

Crews control fire at Stuff pawn shop in Happy Valley area

Posted: Updated:
Clackamas Fire District #1 Clackamas Fire District #1
HAPPY VALLEY, OR (KPTV) -

Firefighters responded to smoke and flames at Stuff, a pawnshop on the 9700 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue, on Thursday morning.

A person driving by the shop reported the fire.

Crews had to cut through the metal security door to get inside the building.  

The fire was quickly knocked down. Firefighters then went to the roof to make sure the fire had not spread.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The business was closed when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

Clackamas Fire District #1 was assisted by Portland Fire & Rescue at the scene.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.