Crews control fire at Stuff pawn shop in Happy Valley area

Firefighters responded to smoke and flames at Stuff, a pawnshop on the 9700 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue, on Thursday morning.

A person driving by the shop reported the fire.

Crews had to cut through the metal security door to get inside the building.

The fire was quickly knocked down. Firefighters then went to the roof to make sure the fire had not spread.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

The business was closed when the fire started and no injuries were reported.

Clackamas Fire District #1 was assisted by Portland Fire & Rescue at the scene.

