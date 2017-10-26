Reward offered in unsolved 2010 stabbing death in SW Portland

A reward up to $2,500 is being offered to help solve the stabbing death of a man in southwest Portland in October 2010.

Officers responded to a bus shelter at Southwest 1st Avenue and Sheridan Street the morning of Oct. 21, 2010.

Donald Ray Polk, 50, was found dead of apparent stab wounds.

“Pokey,” as he was known to his friends, is believed to have been living on the streets at the time of his death.

Homicide detectives have been investigating the case, but no suspect information has been released.

Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

