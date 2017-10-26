Bank robbery suspect expected to survive after N. Portland officer-involved shooting

A man accused of robbing a check cashing business and a bank is expected to survive after he was shot by an officer in north Portland, according to police.

Investigators have not released the name of the 25-year-old suspect.

Police said the man is expected to face state and federal charges in connection with robberies at Ace Check Cashing on the 2700 block of North Lombard Street and U.S. Bank several blocks away Wednesday afternoon.

Officers located the suspect at North Oatman Avenue and Saratoga Street. Investigators said the officers were 50 to 60 feet away and yelled at the suspect to put his hands in the air.

The suspect turned and advanced toward the officers while reaching into his pocket, according to police.

Officer Ryan Reagan, a 19-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau, fired multiple shots from his handgun, hitting the suspect.

Additional officers arrived, approached the suspect and provided medical aid until an ambulance arrived.

Police said the suspect was in serious condition at the hospital Thursday, but he is expected to survive.

No weapons were recovered at the scene, but officers said some of the suspect’s clothing and a backpack were seized as evidence and will be searched, pending the approval of a search warrant.

Investigators said additional information will not be released until the suspect is released from the hospital and booked into jail.

