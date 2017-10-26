Vicky Norris shares how to transform a garage

For viewers with garages that have potential for MORE, these tips are for you.

MORE's organizing expert Vicky Norris paid a visit to a multi-purpose garage that is an example of space utilization goals.

The garage doubles as a family space for game playing and movie watching.

For more tips from Vicky Norris, head to RestoringOrder.com.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.