Vicky Norris shares how to transform a garage - KPTV - FOX 12


More Good Day Oregon

Vicky Norris shares how to transform a garage

Posted: Updated:
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

For viewers with garages that have potential for MORE, these tips are for you. 

MORE's organizing expert Vicky Norris paid a visit to a multi-purpose garage that is an example of space utilization goals. 

The garage doubles as a family space for game playing and movie watching. 

For more tips from Vicky Norris, head to RestoringOrder.com

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

More Good Day Oregon
Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.