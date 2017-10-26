'Thank You for You Service' highlights life after war - KPTV - FOX 12


'Thank You for You Service' highlights life after war

Miles Teller stars as real-life veteran Sgt. Adam Schumann in "Thank You for Your Service."

The movie tells Adam's readjustment to civilian life after returning home from the war in Iraq, along with other soldiers' stories.

MORE's Molly Riehl spoke with both Adam and Miles about the true experiences.

The two told Molly what they hope audiences take away from the film. 

"Thank You for Your Service" is in theaters now. 

