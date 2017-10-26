Sheriff: Husband, wife on West Coast baby formula theft spree arrested in Salem

A husband and wife on a baby formula theft spree along the West Coast were arrested in Salem after hitting a security worker with their van, according to deputies.

A loss prevention officer at Safeway on the 3300 block of Lancaster Drive Northeast called 911 at 1:57 p.m. Wednesday to report two people stealing baby formula from the store.

The suspects drove away from the scene and hit the security worker with their van, according to deputies.

A deputy near the area quickly located the Kia minivan and conducted a traffic stop. Deputies detained two suspects.

Investigators said 193 containers of baby formula were found in the suspects’ van.

Deputies said Robert Babeanu, 27, and Anita Babeanu, 28, of Buena Park, California, are believed to have been traveling along the West Coast, stealing formula from stores and selling it for profit.

Marion County deputies are working with other agencies to determine the extent of the alleged crime spree.

The Babeanus were booked into the Marion County Jail on charges of second-degree theft and third-degree robbery.

The security worker at Safeway was not injured after being hit by the van.

