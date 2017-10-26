Vancouver ranked one of the best places to retire in US

For cities where to spend life’s golden years, Vancouver was named one of the best by a report published Thursday.

In its list titled “Top 10 Best Places to Retire” for 2017, “a list of 10 cities throughout the U.S. that offer different versions of what retirement means,” Livability.com placed Vancouver in the sixth slot.

As a city that “has long been recognized as a premier retirement destination,” Vancouver was credited as having lower housing costs than pricier Portland, but with the same access to the beautiful Columbia River.

Downtown Vancouver is also being upgrading, Livability stated.

On Monday, a massive mast was installed as part of the city’s waterfront development.

This isn’t the first time Vancouver has been recognized by Livability – it also made its “Top 100 Best Places to Live” list in 2014, when it was ranked 96th.

Thursday’s full list of best retirement cities was determined by analyzing a range living characteristics including health care, climate, crime rates, cost of living, housing costs and access to recreational activities.

Here are all 10 cities:

Walnut Creek, California Reno, Nevada Boca Raton, Florida Plano, Texas Sioux Falls, South Dakota Vancouver, Washington Birmingham, Alabama Littleton, Colorado Bismarck, North Dakota Salt Lake City, Utah

