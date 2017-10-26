Man injured in shooting dare at Umatilla County campground

Authorities in eastern Oregon say a man suffered a serious thigh injury after daring another man to shoot him with bean bag rounds from a shotgun.

Umatilla County Undersheriff Jim Littlefield says the men were among a group of people drinking Tuesday night at the Frazier Campground. He told the East Oregonian newspaper that two men agreed to shoot each other with the rounds - "to see how they felt."

Sheriff Terry Rowan said the bullet went through the man's thigh. A private party took the 29-year-old Nevada man to a hospital.

The men were staying in a bunkhouse that is temporarily home to about 20 people. The sheriff says he believes they were working for the Forest Service, and their celebration of fire season's end was "a little overindulgent."

Bean bag rounds are less-than-lethal ammunition that police sometimes use for riot control.

