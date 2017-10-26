Second In-N-Out Burger location set to open in Oregon

Long lines are anticipated as In-N-Out Burger prepares to open its second Oregon location, this one in Grants Pass.

The Daily Courier reports a Friday opening is likely for the wildly popular California fast-food chain.

In-N-Out opened its first Oregon location two years ago in Medford. There were news reports of people camping out on sidewalks and enduring long waits for burgers and fries.

An Oregon Department of Transportation traffic survey estimates the Grants Pass restaurant will generate more than 2,100 trips per day. The agency's biggest concern is traffic backing up onto nearby Interstate 5.

ODOT spokesman Gary Leaming tells the Daily Courier that In-N-Out is handling the traffic control plan.

In-N-Out vice president of operations Denny Warnick says the company has been through many openings and is ready.

