Pair sentenced to prison for deadly 2016 shooting in NE Portland

Two men were sentenced to prison for a deadly shooting in northeast Portland in February 2016.

Terry Lee Spencer Jr., 26, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Thursday. Clifford Lee Moffett, 35, was sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

They were both arrested in connection with the shooting death of 28-year-old Demetrius Kent on Feb. 25 at Northeast 6th Avenue and Alberta Street.

Investigators said the shooting was believed to be gang-related.

Both suspects initially faced murder charges, however Spencer pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and Moffett pleaded guilty to attempted murder and unlawful use of a weapon charges in September.

