TriMet planning memorials for victims of MAX train attack

Five months after a gruesome attack took two lives on board a MAX train, TriMet officials announced Thursday they are planning a temporarily and a permanent memorial honoring the victims.

The permanent memorial will include a large commemorative plaque that will be placed at the Hollywood Transit Center, the location of the attack.

Designer John Larsen was commissioned to create the piece, which will be four feet by six feet and made of porcelain enamel on steel.

The plaque will feature the names of Ricky John Best and Taliesin Myrddin Namkai Meche, who were both killed in the attack, and attack survivor Micah Fletcher, as well as the names of the two young women who police said were targets of hate speech on the train.

Officials said that permanent piece would be installed by May 26, 2018.

The second memorial planned by TriMet will be a mural recalling the messages left by the community on walls lining the ramp at the transit center following the attack. A group of local artists, designers and community members will select the artists to paint the mural.

TriMet officials noted that while the mural would last longer than the many chalk tributes at the site now, it would eventually change as the transit center undergoes renovations and redesigns.

More information on TriMet’s plan for the memorials is available at TriMet.org.

