Burglary suspects caught on camera hurling rock through back door of Portland restaurant

Two people, including a suspect in a spooky costume, were caught on camera smashing their way into a Portland restaurant with some very specific loot in mind.

The break-in happened around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Bridge City Tap Room. The back door of the restaurant was boarded up Thursday when owner Jason Kindle showed FOX 12 the large rock he said was used to take out the glass.

Security video shows two suspects, one of them wearing a jack-o-lantern mask, walk up to the door then look around to see if anyone’s watching.

The video then shows the suspect in the mask take the large rock and use it to smash the glass door then go into the bar.

"When we found it, it was already here, believe it or not, so that kind of gives you an idea of how much force they threw it through the window,” Kindle told FOX 12 as he showed how far into the bar the rock went.

Kindle had cleaned up most of the damage by Thursday morning, but he said his frustration over the incident still lingers.

He explained all the damage was for liquor bottles kept in the bar. Investigators with the Portland Police Bureau said the suspects stole several bottles, and Kindle added that he even found a couple left outside on the back patio.

The frustrated bar owner said he has already forked out the $1,000 to replace the door glass, adding that the senseless crime is annoying because he's already got enough on his plate just running his small business.

“I mean, really it's more time than money, that's the aggravating factor there,” Kindle said. “We work extremely hard around here to try to make it nice for our customers, and the response from everyone in the neighborhood has been tremendous."

Kindle said the suspects also damaged his back-patio fencing and that police took fingerprints in hopes of identifying the suspects.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect in the surveillance video is asked to call the Portland Police Bureau.

