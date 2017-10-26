Crews working on permanent repair for Aloha water main break

Water is running in Aloha again after a water main break forced several people to go a day and a half without it.

Officials with the Tualatin Valley Water District said that at one point 40 customers were without running water during the outage.

Crews said the water main break happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday near Southwest 187th Avenue after an old stretch of pipe burst.

It was a tricky fix, though. After crews patched one spot, the pipe kept rupturing in other spots, forcing them to shut down the line altogether.

City crews handed out bottled water for neighbors. Water district officials said crews set up temporary piping Thursday afternoon that will supply running water until they can install a permanent system.

For now, officials said those affected by the break should boil their water before using it.

