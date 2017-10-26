Home Depot volunteers help fix up local veteran’s home

A local veteran will be getting some much-needed additions to his home, thanks to Home Depot.

Ten members of Team Depot – the Home Depot's volunteer force – used their day off Thursday to complete the work at the Milwaukie home of Thomas Edwards.

Edwards is a U.S. Air Force veteran who completed tours in Iraq, Korea, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait during his 10 years of service. He uses a wheelchair, so the volunteer team will install exterior ramps and make some modifications for his safety and independence.

Edwards’ father talked about what this means to the family.

“I think it's great,” he said. “I’m glad they can do it. Financially, I’m not that well-off, so I’m glad I got a lot of help here, and they’re good for helping the best.”

This project is part of Home Depot's annual Celebration of Service Campaign.

Giving back to veterans is personal to the company, as more than 35,000 of their associates have served in the military.

