Portland man reunites with family after spending days lost in the woods

After hours of searching, praying and hoping for the best, a Portland family was reunited with their son, who spent five days lost in the woods.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s office said 34-year-old Nathan Mitchell went for a day hike in the Wildwood Recreation area near Welches on Saturday.

According to Mitchell’s family, he got caught in a storm. They said he spent the next few days with no food and drank from a single bottle of water.

However, according to the family, he managed to sip water from a nearby stream.

Over the last few days, hundreds of searchers from across the state set out to look for Mitchell. Around midday on Thursday, deputies said his friends located him on the Bonanza Trail.

Mitchell’s father said while his mind sometimes wandered to "dark places," he prayed for the best.

“We sat there, we hugged, we felt anxious, and then they came out and said it was good,” he said.

“Five nights and five days! I’m a little tired, but it is probably the happiest day of my life,” Mitchell's mother added.

According to Mitchell’s parents, he should be released from Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center on Friday. They said he suffered trench foot and some dehydration while he was out in the woods.

