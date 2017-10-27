Police searching for missing Vancouver teen last seen Monday night

Police are searching for a missing 18-year-old from Vancouver last seen four days ago.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, Essence Bryant was last seen leaving her job at the McDonald’s near Gher Road and Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard around 8 p.m. Monday.

She was supposed to walk to her home in east Vancouver but hasn't been seen or heard from since.

Bryant is described as African-American, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing 160 POUNDS. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with the word “Thrashers” on the back in white letters her McDonald’s uniform.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Essence Bryant is asked to call the Vancouver Police Department and reference case number #17-15575.

