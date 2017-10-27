Gypsy Jokers Motorcycle Club clubhouse now for sale

A highly exclusive clubhouse belonging to the Gypsy Jokers Motorcycle Club is now for sale in northeast Portland.

Thursday’s rare open house gave curious locals a peek inside the private headquarters.

A lot of intrigue and mystery surrounds the clubhouse. It has been on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard for decades, but few people have actually stepped inside.

FOX 12 crews were turned away by the club’s security, but others eager to get a glimpse got a chance to see what’s behind the dark closed doors.

At first glance, it looks like an ordinary brick building. But take a closer look, and you’ll see a few curious details.

A message is stenciled on the front door of the Gypsy Jokers clubhouse, warning that all trespassers, including law enforcement, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent.

In May of 2016, the Gypsy Joker clubhouse was raided by police, as a murder investigation was unfolding. Police and prosecutors believe members of the gang kidnapped, tortured and killed former high-ranking club member, Robert Huggins, in the summer of 2015. Still today, the accused killers and leaders of the club, are behind bars.

“I purposefully, you know, stayed on their good side for good reasons,” said Randy Faber.

Faber owns the Local Lounge. His bar is right across the street from the club.

“When we acquired the bar in 2010, we put up the gay pride flags right away. Culturally, we shouldn’t get along very well, but I’ve never had any issues with them,” said Faber.

But for eight years, Faber said he’s wondered what goes on behind the closed doors across the street.

“It’s like walking into a 1970s drug den,” said Faber.

New photos from the online property listing give the very first look inside the gang’s reclusive headquarters.

To the community’s surprise, the clubhouse is now up for sale.

“The vibe is still there, you can tell some serious parties happened over the years,” said Faber.

Never-before-seen keepsakes and photos can be spotted in the photos and decades of history are proudly displayed on the walls.

“There’s a bar, dance floor, stripper pole, booze… it was quite nice actually,” said Faber.

Many curious locals got a tour Thursday, but they said it was not your average open house.

“They warned us that we’re on camera and that we’re not allowed to film or photograph anything,” said Faber.

Others eager to get a glimpse were a little too nervous to go on camera.

“There was actually someone manning the six camera feeds, like standing there watching it the whole time we were walking around,” said one potential buyer who visited the property.

According to the listing online, the club headquarters and the home that’s attached to the back of the building are listed at a total of $900,000. It’s still an active clubhouse for the Gypsy Jokers Motorcycle Club.

All final offers are due by Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.