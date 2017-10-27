Timbers first-round opponent set as Houston takes out Sporting KC

Already the top-seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Timbers now have their first date for the postseason.More >
Rip City met Soccer City recently as Portland Trail Blazer Moe Harkless became an honorary member of the press as a still photographer at a Portland Timbers match.More >
Darren Mattocks scored early in the second half to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in their regular-season finale.More >
Adrianna Franch, the goalkeeper for the Portland Thorns, has been named the National Women’s Soccer League Goalkeeper of the year for the 2017 season.More >
A fundraising effort by the Portland Timbers and the Portland Thorns FC has helped raise more than $46,000 to help with the response efforts to the Eagle Creek Fire.More >
Sebastian Blanco scored a pair of second-half goals to lead the Portland Timbers over D.C. United 4-0 on Sunday.More >
Students across the Portland metro area took part in International Walk and Bike to School Day, with students in Tigard being joined by retired Timbers player Jack Jewsbury.More >
Valeri Qazaishvili had a goal and an assist to lead the San Jose Earthquakes to a 2-1 victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.More >
The spotlight at Sunday’s match at Providence Park was shared by two members of the Timbers squad – a midfielder with a knack for finding the net and a new goalie who won over the hearts of fans.More >
The Portland Timbers are adding a new goalie for this weekend's match, and he is the youngest player ever on the roster!More >
Already the top-seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Timbers now have their first date for the postseason.More >
Blake Griffin made a 3-pointer as time expired and the Los Angeles Clippers remained unbeaten with a 104-103 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday night.More >
Keller Chryst threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to JJ Arcega-Whiteside with 20 seconds left and No. 20 Stanford survived Bryce Love's absence for a 15-14 come-from-behind victory over Oregon State on Thursday night.More >
Runner Galen Rupp is a Portland success story, with NCAA records, national championships and an Olympic silver medal in his trophy case.More >
CJ McCollum scored 23 points and the Portland Trail Blazers extended their NBA-record winning streak in home openers to 17 games with a 103-93 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Tuesday night.More >
Rip City met Soccer City recently as Portland Trail Blazer Moe Harkless became an honorary member of the press as a still photographer at a Portland Timbers match.More >
Darren Mattocks scored early in the second half to give the Portland Timbers a 2-1 victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on Sunday in their regular-season finale.More >
The Portland Timbers knocked off Vancouver on Decision Day Sunday, 2-1, to earn the top-seed in the Western Conference Playoffs and the Cascadia Cup.More >
Russell Wilson threw three second-half touchdown passes and the Seattle Seahawk limited the New York Giants' receiver depleted offense to 177 yards in a 24-7 win on Sunday.More >
Counting down the top plays and moments from week 8 of Friday Night Lights on Fox 12.More >
