Timbers first-round opponent set as Houston takes out Sporting KC

Already the top-seed in the Western Conference playoffs, the Timbers now have their first date for the postseason.

Portland will meet the Houston Dynamo Monday night in Texas for leg one of their semifinal MLS playoff series.

The Dynamo beat Sporting KC 1-0 in the knockout round Thursday.

The Timbers will then return to their fortress at Providence Park on Sunday, November 5, for the second leg of the aggregate series.

Reigning MLS champions the Seattle Sounders will take on Vancouver on the other side of the bracket, meaning it could very well be a Cascadia-focused Western Conference Final, as long as the Timbers can keep finding the back of the net.

