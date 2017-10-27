WSP asking for public’s help in locating suspects accused at shooting at trooper

The Washington State Patrol is asking for the public’s help in locating two people suspected in a shooting earlier this week.

Detectives said a WSP trooper tried to stop a speeding car on State Route 241 near Grandview just after 9 p.m. Monday.

The suspect vehicle took off, at times reaching speeds of more than 100 miles an hour before pulling into a home along Forsell Road in Grandview.

The trooper said two people got out of the car and began shooting, hitting the front end and windshield of the trooper's car, as well as the in-car computer.

The two suspects fled the scene on foot and are still at large.

The Washington State Police is asking anyone with any information on the shooting to call the WSP tip line at 509-249-6700.

