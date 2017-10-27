Keizer house fire critically injures man, child

Firefighters responded to a Keizer home late Thursday night, rescuing a man and young girl from the flames that could be seen burning the home’s roof.

Crews arrived at the home on Rozilla Court Northeast at 11:39 p.m. after four children who escaped the fire called 911 from a neighbor’s house.

None of those children were hurt, fire officials said.

Firefighters entered the home and pulled out a man and a girl, who crews said is about 6 years old.

The girl was flown to Doernbecher Children’s Hospital with critical injuries.

The man was also transported somewhere for treatment but his location wasn’t released.

He was also critically injured in the fire.

The cause of the fire wasn’t immediately known.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.