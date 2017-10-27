On the Go with Joe at Spirit of Halloweentown - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at Spirit of Halloweentown

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
ST HELENS, OR (KPTV) -

Nearly two decades after “Halloweentown” aired on TV, the movie comes alive in St. Helens each year.

The 1998 Disney channel original movie inspired three sequels and a magical legacy for the Oregon town where some of the first film was shot.

St. Helens has now become internationally known for its annual “Spirit of Halloweentown” event series. An estimated 40,000 people visit each year.

Joe V. got in on the tradition just ahead of Halloween on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, MORE’s Molly Riehl chatted with one of the stars of the movies, Kimberly J. Brown, about filming in St. Helens, the fans and Halloween.

For more information on the “Spirit of Halloweentown,” visit its Facebook page

