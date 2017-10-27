On the Go with Joe at Spirit of Halloweentown

Nearly two decades after “Halloweentown” aired on TV, the movie comes alive in St. Helens each year.More >
Learning history can be fun, especially when it involves games.More >
With Halloween around the corner, Joe V. got a superhero transformation.More >
The Portland Trail Blazers are off to a strong start this NBA season, and Tuesday night they finally have a chance to play in front of their hometown fans.More >
Pumpkins are more for just eating and carving, they can also be boats.More >
Halloween is creeping up, and a and a spooky tradition is having a scream at the Veterans Memorial.More >
The Retro Gaming Expo is back at the Oregon Convention Center this weekend. Fans of classic games will find a free-play arcade, games for sale and plenty of industry guests.More >
Fall means plenty of foods are in season, including crisp apples. Joe V. spent the morning with Portland Cider Company, which is asking the public for donations.More >
A cinematic display of skiing has come to Portland for an action-packed movie premiere Friday night.More >
The Portland Fall Home Show kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday at the Portland Expo Center.More >
A highly exclusive clubhouse belonging to the Gypsy Jokers Motorcycle Club is now for sale in northeast Portland.More >
A prominent Kansas City lawyer was shot dead in his front yard moments after he walked his children to school, authorities said.More >
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >
The Navy has rescued two people and their dogs who were stranded at sea! The couple had been stranded since May while attempting to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti.More >
When 45-year-old Beth Clay began experiencing excruciating abdominal pains earlier this month, she suspected she had kidney stones.More >
Long lines are anticipated as In-N-Out Burger prepares to open its second Oregon location, this one in Grants Pass.More >
A hiker from Portland who had been missing since Saturday was found alive Thursday in the Mount Hood National Forest.More >
Two men who flew into southern Oregon from Colorado were arrested with 201 pounds of marijuana they picked up in California and were set to deliver to Minnesota, according to police.More >
A video of a teary-eyed nurse comforting a dying patient by singing her favorite song has captured the hearts of millions online.More >
After hours of searching, praying and hoping for the best, a Portland family was reunited with their son, who spent five days lost in the woods.More >
