Portland police: Driver arrested after crashing stolen car

Police said a person was arrested Friday morning after they were spotted driving a stolen car in southeast Portland.

The Portland Police Bureau’s East Precinct tweeted pictures of the scene in front of a Public Storage location.

Officers, with help from Clackamas County deputies, took a driver into custody after the car they were in crashed into a wall in the 9900 block of Southeast Division Street.

The car was originally stolen about two miles away from the scene in the 6500 block of Southeast 99th Avenue, police said.

The driver has not been identified.

