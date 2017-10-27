Portland ranked one of the coolest cities in US

Out of 100 of the largest metro areas in the nation, the Rose City claimed one of the top spots as one of the “coolest” in a new list.

Published by Forbes Thursday, in partnership with Sterling’s Best Places, “America’s Coolest Cities 2017” placed Portland as the fifth coolest city.

Forbes and Sterling based their list on nine metrics:

- Recreational options (sporting events, parks, zoos, etc.)

- Number of “non-chain restaurants”

- Mass transit options

- Number of coffee shops and local breweries

- Number of public social places such as bars and clubs

- Influx of new city residents

- Share of city population age 25 to 34

- Diversity

- Small business employment growth

The list found Portland had strengths in bicycle travel access, coffee shops and breweries but weaknesses in diversity and small business employment growth.

Here are the top ten coolest cities on the list:

1. San Francisco

2. Seattle

3. San Diego

4. New Orleans

5. Portland

6. San Jose

7. Los Angeles

8. New York

9. Boston

10. Denver

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.