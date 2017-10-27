Link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Oct. 27

Here is the link featured on MORE Good Day Oregon for Friday, Oct. 27, 2017.

While it's been more than three weeks since the worst mass shooting in American history happened in Las Vegas, support for the victims continues strong. If you're looking to do your part, head over to a local event tonight. Duke's American Bar & Grill in southeast Portland is holding a benefit concert at 6 p.m. More information on the concert can be found on its Facebook event page.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.