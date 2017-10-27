Newly reopened Morrison Bridge to close again for weekend construction work

A week after reopening following months of closures, the Morrison Bridge is set to shut down again for the weekend.

The bridge will be closed to all traffic from 8 p.m. Friday to as late as 5 p.m. Monday.

A contractor will be applying a top overlay coat on the new lift span deck. The epoxy overlay resembles asphalt and provides a smooth ride with good traction.

Ramps between the Morrison Bridge and Interstate 5 and Interstate 84 will be closed, except for the ramp from the Morrison Bridge westbound to I-5 north.

Drivers can access I-84 eastbound at Northeast Grand Avenue and Everett Street or at Northeast Irving Street and 16th Avenue.

Access to I-5 north on the eastside is from the ramp at Northeast Broadway and North Williams Avenue.

I-5 south traffic can access the onramp to Highway 99E-Highway 26.

From downtown, drivers can also access I-5 and I-84 from I-405.

During the closure, TriMet's Route 15-Belmont/NW 23rd will detour to the Hawthorne Bridge.

After this weekend, there will be intermittent closures of single lanes and sidewalks on the Morrison Bridge as the contractor finishes up work on the lift span deck replacement.

All six traffic lanes and both sidewalks on the Morrison Bridge will be open by Nov. 1. There will be occasional off-peak single lane closures for a few weeks in November.

Access from the central eastside to downtown from the Morrison Bridge had been cut off since construction began in the spring.

The construction allows the weight limit on the bridge to go back up to 40 tons and the speed limit will increase from 25 mph to 35 mph.

