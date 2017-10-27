Veteran running month of marathons makes Portland stop

Losing both his legs while serving in Afghanistan hasn’t slowed down Rob Jones – he’s racing to tell his story and help others.

Jones, a former Marine sergeant, stepped on a land mine in 2010, according to his Facebook page. He became a double amputee after the incident.

Now, he’s halfway through his “Month of Marathons,” which he started Oct. 12 in London. Over 31 days, Jones will run the equivalent of a marathon each day, totaling 812.2 miles over the month.

The runs aim to bring attention to struggles faced by those who have served in the armed forces and Jones hopes to raise money for veterans’ charities.

On Friday morning, Jones started his run in downtown Portland with FOX 12 there to send him off.

Jones will do his last run of his project on Nov. 11, Veterans Day, in Washington D.C.

To learn more about Jones and his “Month of Marathons,” visit RobJonesJourney.com.

