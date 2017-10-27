Veteran running month of marathons makes Portland stop

A highly exclusive clubhouse belonging to the Gypsy Jokers Motorcycle Club is now for sale in northeast Portland.More >
A prominent Kansas City lawyer was shot dead in his front yard moments after he walked his children to school, authorities said.More >
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >
The Navy has rescued two people and their dogs who were stranded at sea! The couple had been stranded since May while attempting to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti.More >
When 45-year-old Beth Clay began experiencing excruciating abdominal pains earlier this month, she suspected she had kidney stones.More >
A video of a teary-eyed nurse comforting a dying patient by singing her favorite song has captured the hearts of millions online.More >
Long lines are anticipated as In-N-Out Burger prepares to open its second Oregon location, this one in Grants Pass.More >
A hiker from Portland who had been missing since Saturday was found alive Thursday in the Mount Hood National Forest.More >
Firefighters responded to a Keizer home late Thursday night, rescuing a man and young girl from the flames that could be seen burning the home’s roof.More >
Two men who flew into southern Oregon from Colorado were arrested with 201 pounds of marijuana they picked up in California and were set to deliver to Minnesota, according to police.More >
