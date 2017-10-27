Amtrak train strikes vehicle near Kelso; 2 people killed

Officials say two people are dead after an Amtrak train struck a vehicle in southwest Washington.

BNSF spokesman Gus Melonas said it happened at a private railroad crossing about 7 miles north of Kelso at around 9:30 a.m. Friday.

The train was heading from Portland to Seattle.

Investigators are still responding, but Melonas confirmed the two people who died were in the vehicle that was hit by the train. There were no reports of any injuries to anyone on the train.

The tracks have been shut down and all Amtrak and freight trains are being stopped.

Melonas said there are stop signs and railroad crossing signs, but no mechanical arms or signals, at the intersection where the collision occurred.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation contributed to this report.