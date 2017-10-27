SE Portland venue hosts benefit concert to support Las Vegas victims

While it's been more than three weeks since the worst mass shooting in American history happened in Las Vegas, support for the victims continues strong.

If you're looking to do your part, head over to a local event tonight. Duke's American Bar & Grill in southeast Portland is holding a benefit concert at tonight. Doors open at 6 p.m.

A couple hours of country music should be a fun time and also is helping a good cause.

An auction is also on the agenda and one of the items is a guitar signed by Jason Aldean.

Proceeds from the event will go toward the Friends of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Foundation.

More information on the concert can be found on its Facebook event page.

