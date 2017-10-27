Sheriff: Man arrested for firing shots out of car’s sunroof in Beaverton area

A man was arrested for firing shots out of the sunroof of a car in the Beaverton area, according to deputies.

Just after midnight Friday, deputies working near Southwest Murray Boulevard and Butner Road heard multiple gunshots.

They searched the area and found a silver 1996 Acura Integra speeding on Highway 26 near Cedar Hills Boulevard.

A traffic stop was conducted and deputies said bullet casings were seen in the vehicle.

Deputies interviewed the three people in the car and learned Jorge Pedraza-Caywood, 23, had fired multiple rounds from a handgun through the sunroof of the car.

A revolver was located inside the vehicle, according to deputies.

Investigators said Pedraza-Caywood had been drinking alcohol before firing the shots out of the car.

Pedraza-Caywood was arrested on charges of unlawful use of a weapon and carrying a concealed weapon.

There were no reports of injuries in connection with this incident.

