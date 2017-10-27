Trespassing suspect released from hospital, arrested after being shot in McMinnville

A trespassing suspect was released from the hospital and booked into jail after being shot by a homeowner in McMinnville.

Police responded to reports of someone trying to break into a home on the 1300 block of Southwest Gilorr Street at 6:11 a.m. Oct.15.

Investigators said Larry Neal Baker, 50, of McMinnville, knocked on the door of a home an hour earlier and was told to leave. He then returned, broke glass near the door and reached inside to unlock the door, according to police.

A man and woman in the home said they did not know Baker. The man shot Baker.

Baker was flown to the hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound.

Baker was released from the hospital on Thursday and arrested on charges of first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief and stalking.

No other information was released about the investigation.

