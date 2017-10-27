Bonamici and Blumenauer question ICE agents’ actions

A highly exclusive clubhouse belonging to the Gypsy Jokers Motorcycle Club is now for sale in northeast Portland.More >
A highly exclusive clubhouse belonging to the Gypsy Jokers Motorcycle Club is now for sale in northeast Portland.More >
A prominent Kansas City lawyer was shot dead in his front yard moments after he walked his children to school, authorities said.More >
A prominent Kansas City lawyer was shot dead in his front yard moments after he walked his children to school, authorities said.More >
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >
Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in their home in August.More >
The Navy has rescued two people and their dogs who were stranded at sea! The couple had been stranded since May while attempting to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti.More >
The Navy has rescued two people and their dogs who were stranded at sea! The couple had been stranded since May while attempting to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti.More >
A BNSF spokesman said the collision occurred at a private railroad crossing north of Kelso involving a train heading from Portland to Seattle.More >
A BNSF spokesman said the collision occurred at a private railroad crossing north of Kelso involving a train heading from Portland to Seattle.More >
When 45-year-old Beth Clay began experiencing excruciating abdominal pains earlier this month, she suspected she had kidney stones.More >
When 45-year-old Beth Clay began experiencing excruciating abdominal pains earlier this month, she suspected she had kidney stones.More >
A video of a teary-eyed nurse comforting a dying patient by singing her favorite song has captured the hearts of millions online.More >
A video of a teary-eyed nurse comforting a dying patient by singing her favorite song has captured the hearts of millions online.More >
Long lines are anticipated as In-N-Out Burger prepares to open its second Oregon location, this one in Grants Pass.More >
Long lines are anticipated as In-N-Out Burger prepares to open its second Oregon location, this one in Grants Pass.More >
Firefighters responded to a Keizer home late Thursday night, rescuing a man and young girl from the flames that could be seen burning the home’s roof.More >
Firefighters responded to a Keizer home late Thursday night, rescuing a man and young girl from the flames that could be seen burning the home’s roof.More >