Bonamici and Blumenauer question ICE agents’ actions

Two Oregon legislators demanded answers from Immigration and Customs Enforcement after two controversial stops by the agency in the area, and now the lawmakers have released ICE's response.

FOX 12 was outside the Washington County Courthouse in September when ICE officers stopped a man, demanding to see his ID because they thought he was a suspect for whom they were looking.

The man, who is actually a county employee, said the officers showed him a mug shot claiming it was him and stated he was in the U.S. illegally but would not identify themselves as ICE agents.

The officers left without taking the man into custody, and ICE eventually identified them as agents.

A second incident occurred less than two weeks ago when plainclothes ICE agents entered a private home near Beaverton without a warrant and arrested a construction worker.

ICE confirmed the man was a suspect they were looking for, but he was later released as the agency further investigated the circumstances of his arrest.

That incident prompted Representative Suzanne Bonamici and Representative Earl Blumenauer to ask the agency about its policies and procedures.

In a release Thursday, the lawmakers released ICE's response, in which the agency representative wrote that ICE agents have been granted, "statutory authority to, without a warrant, approach a person believed to be an alien, and ask questions about his right to be or remain in the United States."

The agency also noted its officers often wear plainclothes for their own safety because they tend to work in hostile environments. The spokesperson added that the incident is under review but that their officers followed protocol.

Bonamici and Blumenauer said they appreciate the agency's response but questioned, "if the two Oregon incidents are under review, how can ICE also conclude that officers followed all policies and procedures?"

The Democratic representatives also said they are still concerned that ICE may be encroaching on civil liberties.

