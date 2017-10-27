Chiropractor sentenced to prison, must register as sex offender after guilty plea

A Washington County chiropractor has been sentenced to 10 years in prison and he must register as a sex offender after pleading guilty to charges including unlawful sexual penetration.

Shane Espinoza, 45, was arrested at the Canadian border in June.

Hillsboro Police Department detectives said he was accused of sexually abusing a 15-year-old girl.

Court documents state Espinoza was trying to leave the country and catch a flight to Panama when he was arrested.

He fled just hours after police issued a warrant for his arrest in Oregon, according to court documents.

Investigators said Espinoza hosted a program providing sports physicals at Banks High School for student athletes for years.

Prior to his arrest, he had worked at Chiropractic Sports Medicine in North Plains.

Espinoza pleaded guilty Friday to charges of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration and third-degree sodomy. Additional charges of rape and sex abuse were dismissed.

Espinoza was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday.

